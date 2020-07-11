BUTCHER, Colleen Shirley:
On July 4, 2020 peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Don, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Christine, and Leigh and Kevin Long. Loved Nana of Haley, Deanna, Yvette, Aaron, and Serena; Krissie, and Rachel, and treasured Great-Nana of Caleb, Tayla, Devin, Layton; Chloe, Saphire, Alexis, Heidi, and Bonnie, and Great-Great-Nana of Ryder. Colleen was a dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, and Aunty. Messages to the Butcher Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A private cremation has been held and a gathering to celebrate Colleen's life will be held at the Wainuiomata Bowling Club on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2020