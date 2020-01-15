WRIGHT, Colin "Col":

Of Broadmeadows, Wellington. Peacefully on 10 January 2020. Much loved eldest brother of Noreen (dec), Doug and Margaret. Father of Greg (dec) and Megan. Opa to Callum and Selena, Ryan, Morgan, Makenzy, Monet and Mayven. Uncle to his many nieces and nephews, and loved best friend to Annie. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society or Dementia Wellington would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for 'The family of Colin Wright' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at Silverstream Retreat, 3 Reynolds Bach Drive, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday 21 January 2020, at 11.00am, thereafter private interment.





