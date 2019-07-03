WONG, Colin:
Passed away on 28th June 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved husband of the late Shirley. Much loved Dad of Michael and Choyling, Kevin and Vivien, Christine, Robyn and Hock, Jenny and Richard. Loved and Cherished Goong Goong/Yeh Yeh of 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Wong familiy C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to Celebrate Colin's life will be held at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Saturday 6th July 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on July 3, 2019