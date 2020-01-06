WHYTE, Colin Walter (Walt):
Peacefully in Wairoa surrounded by family, on January 4th 2020, aged 84. Most devoted husband of Jude (dec). Cherished Dad and father-in-law of Leslie & Alan (dec) Johansen, Tiny & Amanda, Charlie, Jackie & Roy Noble, and Julie. Much loved Walt of Emma & Simon, Craig, and Sarah; Abby & Ross, Sam (dec), Jake & Melissa, Oscar & Nicole, and Darcy & Sophie; Beth and Ross; Tim & Michelle, Amie & Josh, and Anna. Great-grandfather of Eliza, George, and James; Lotty, Trixie, and Spencer; Sadi; and Matilda. Walt will be with Family at Charlie's, 60 Lahore Street, until Wednesday. A celebration of Walt's life will be held at St Peter's Church, Queen Street, Wairoa, on Wednesday, January 8th at 1.30pm, to be followed by interment with Jude at the Wairoa Cemetery.
