WATENE-WATSON,
Colin (Watti):
K88559 Sgt, RNZAF. Peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington on 22 June 2020. Loved brother of Des. Loved nephew of Marie and the late Denis Moore, Maureen and the late Barry Moore. Loved cousin of Denise, Gene, Kelvin, Dale and the late Jeffrey Moore. Loved mate of Ryan, Sue, Danielle and Caitlyn. A service for Colin will be held in the Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Thursday 25 June 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on June 24, 2020