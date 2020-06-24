Colin WATENE-WATSON

Guest Book
  • "Miss you already Cuz. Christmas won't be the same without..."
    - Denise Moore
  • "Thanks for all you did for our family Colin. Not forgotten ..."
    - Susan Moore
  • "My heart is breaking and I'm gonna miss you sooo much Cuz -..."
    - Denise Moore
Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua, Wellington
042374174
Service
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Ninness Funeral Home Chapel
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua
Death Notice

WATENE-WATSON,
Colin (Watti):
K88559 Sgt, RNZAF. Peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington on 22 June 2020. Loved brother of Des. Loved nephew of Marie and the late Denis Moore, Maureen and the late Barry Moore. Loved cousin of Denise, Gene, Kelvin, Dale and the late Jeffrey Moore. Loved mate of Ryan, Sue, Danielle and Caitlyn. A service for Colin will be held in the Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Thursday 25 June 2020, at 11.00am.

Published in Dominion Post on June 24, 2020
