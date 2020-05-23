SWENSON, Colin James:
Passed away on Saturday 16 May 2020 at Wellington Hospital, after an illness, peacefully in his sleep, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Naomi and the late Vi. A much loved father of Rhonda, and Verne. Stepfather of Kevin, and Joanne. Poppa of Sarah-Jamee, and Jacob. Brother of Roy, and Evan, sister-in-law of Ruth. Uncle of Kay, and Carl. A private cremation will be held with a memorial service at a later date when restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wellington Free Ambulance (wfa.org.nz/donate/) or the Wellington Hospitals Foundation (whf.org.nz/donate/ towards the Doctors and Nurses for Colin's care).
Published in Dominion Post on May 23, 2020