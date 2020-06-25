SOWRY, Colin Joseph:
Peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Tuesday 23 June 2020. Aged 90. Formerly of Tauranga and Pahiatua. Much loved husband of Alison (deceased), and father and father-in-law of Barbara and Greg (deceased) Bray, Wayne and Kate, and Murray and Nicki. Loved Poppa of Matthew, Andrew, and Natalie; David, William, and Stephen; and Amelia. Friend to Ian. A special thanks to the hospital staff at Jean Sandel for all their care. Messages to the Sowry family may be left on Colin's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/colin A celebration of Colin's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 29 June 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
