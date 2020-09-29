SMITH, Colin:
A former Watersider, Colin passed away peacefully in Vicki's company at Mary Potter Hospice on Saturday, 26 September 2020. Aged 85 years. Much loved Dad to Rachael & Dean (& the late Rodney), Claire & Grant, and Adam. Good friend to Antoinette. Beloved Granddad to Michael, William, Wolfgang, Axel and Vinnie. Loved brother of Alan (dec) & Raeleen, Eric & Bev, and Eileen and Ernie (UK), and brother-in-law to Karin & Dick (Aust) and their families. Thank you to Mary Potter Hospice for their exceptional and loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice or Wellington Free Ambulance via their donation pages would be appreciated. A Memorial Service for Colin will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday 2 October 2020 at 11am. Messages for "The Smith Family" may be sent c/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254 Paraparaumu.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 29, 2020