SLOAN, Colin John (Tex):
LHCC Traffic Dept, MOT, NZ Police. Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Lower Hutt. Peacefully at Summerset on the Coast with Sonya at his side on Thursday 13 February 2020. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Sonya. Loved father of Kevin (dec), and Shirena. Thanks to the team at Summerset for their love and care and special thanks for the attention given by Dr Malcolm Dyer of Coastal Medical Rooms. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday 18 February 2020 at 11.00am. Messages to "The Sloan Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 15, 2020