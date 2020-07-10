Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colin SHIELDS. View Sign Service Information Richmond Funeral Home 10 Richmond Rd Carterton , Wellington 063797616 Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Richmond Chapel Richmond Road Carterton View Map Death Notice



Of Carterton. On 7 July 2020, aged 70 years. Peacefully at home surrounded by family after a very long hard journey that he fought right through until the very end. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Marlene and will be greatly missed. Loved father and father-in-law of Ian and Tracey, John and Shayla and Debbie. Dearest Pop of Annabell, Jayden, Caleb and special Pop to Syntyche. Special Col to Jamie, Casey Monica, Nathan, Owen and Stacey. Special great-grand Col. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ivan (dec), Henry and Shirley, Stanley and Catherine (dec). Loved brother-in-law of Adele and Warren (dec) Buckeridge and Karen McPhee. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Craig Cherry and the Palliative Care team for all their help, love and support during Colin's journey. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Kahukura Palliative Care Service, P.O. Box 96, Masterton 5840 or the MND Association, PO Box 24-036, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345, would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of Col's life will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Saturday 18 July 2020 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Shields family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Col's tribute page at







Published in Dominion Post from July 10 to July 15, 2020

