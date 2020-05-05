REID, Colin Andrew:
Of Paraparaumu. At Sevenoaks Hospital on Saturday 2 May 2020. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Loved father and father-in-law of Bruce, Stuart & Marion, and Gail & Ewen. Loved Grandpa of Alistair and Robert; and Nicholas, Christopher and Stephen, and of his 6 great-granddaughters and 1 great-grandson. A private service for Colin will be held this week and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on May 5, 2020