PATERSON, Colin Grant:
Life-time resident of Paraparaumu, and loved son of the late Dr Oswald and Mrs May Paterson, Colin passed away peacefully at Eldon Lodge on Saturday 11 July 2020, aged 86 years. Loved and remembered by the Hallum family and well known as "The Scooter Man of Kapiti". A celebration of Colin's life will be held in the the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 15 July 2020, at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation. Many thanks to the staff at Eldon for their loving care of Colin.
Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2020