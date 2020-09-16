Colin NIVEN

NIVEN, Colin MacGibbon:
Of Tawa. Passed away on 14 September 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband for 62 years to Thelma. Much loved father and father-in-law to Fiona, Heather and John. Loved grandad to Gemma, and Lochlin. Beloved brother of Alan, and Rhona (UK). The family would like to thank Longview Home for their care of Colin and his family. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at the Tawa Union Church, 6 Elena Place, Tawa, Wellington, on Friday 18 September commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter private cremation.


Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 16, 2020
