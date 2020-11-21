MORRISON, Colin:

7.11.1927 - 5.11.2020

Died peacefully after a well fought battle with cancer and dementia. Loving husband to June (formerly Franklin, nee Davis). Stepfather to Ian Franklin, and loved grandfather to Annette and John Franklin. Master to his most talented and loved sheep dogs, especially his favourite George. Many thanks to the special staff at Woburn Rest Home (Waipukurau) who've taken such good care of Colin the past 12 years. Colin was farewelled at a private memorial service on November 10th. His ashes will be interred at the Memorial Forest, Waipukurau. In lieu of flowers Colin would appreciate donations to St John. Messages to the family can be sent to 55 Bridge St, R.D.1, Ongaonga 4278.

"So while in life we've all obliged to play so many roles, I'd like to spend eternity with others playing bowls".

