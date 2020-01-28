MONKS, Colin:
Born Hindley, Lancashire, died peacefully at home in Paraparaumu on Sunday 26th January 2020, aged 89 years. Loved husband of Marguerite for nearly 60 years. Beloved father of Wynsome, Rachel, Catherine, Justine, Steven, and David. Father-in-law and friend of Elaine, and Janeane Monks, Paul Callaghan, and Ian Williams. Loving Grandfather to 14 grandchildren and Poppa to 5 great-grandchildren.
"Love isn't just for a Day"
Colin's Funeral Service will be held in St Luke's Anglican Church, Elizabeth Street, Waikanae, on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by cremation at Kapiti Crematorium, Valley Road, Paraparaumu. Grateful and sincere thanks to all local caregivers and District Nurses. Donations to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington, or via www.marypotter.org.nz would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 28, 2020