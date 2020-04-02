Colin MARTIN

Guest Book
  • "You fought a great battle to the end and you deserve a..."
    - Allan Cushnahan
  • "oh Uncle Colin - lol my name for you. Big loves to Beverley..."
    - Kellie Harper
  • "Colin, You fought a courageous fight for all those years..."
    - Graham Lusty
  • "To Bev & All Colin's family, Sending all our Love & Hugs..."
    - Bruce & Linda Collett
  • "you fought with incredible courage colin a great friend..."
Death Notice

MARTIN, Colin Roy:
Of Porirua passed peacefully on 31 March 2020, at Wellington Hospital, aged 73 years. Loving partner of Beverley. Loved husband of Brenda (d). Beloved Dad to Karen, Jacqui (David) and David (Gina), and Grandpop to Noah, Micah, Finn and Louis. Loved son of John and Daphne Martin, and brother of Jack (d), Bill (d), Bob, Daphne, Alec, Ian (d), Vel, Eric (d), Ray, Graham and Ngaire. A warm thank you to the staff at Wellington Hospital, Ward 6 East, who took exceptional care of Colin and his family during challenging circumstances. Tributes may be left in Colin's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. Given the restrictions in place a funeral will not be held. Colin will be cremated on Friday, 3 April, at Harbour City Crematorium, Kilbirnie, Wellington. Please light a candle to remember him. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated.

Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 2, 2020
