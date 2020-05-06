JULIUS,
Colin George (Baden):
Passed away on Friday 1 May 2020, aged 80. Dearly loved husband of Cathy. Loved father of David (Paekakariki) and Alannah (Australia). Grandfather of Nathan; Danielle; Taine; and Flynn. Loved step-father of Bridget and Glenn Davis (Nelson); and Geoff Brewer (Ashhurst). Step-grandfather to Blake and Celia Davis. Loved brother-in-law of Angela Green (Taranaki) and special Uncle of Ellie and Callum Smith and baby Ashton (Taranaki) and special Uncle of Jenna Green (Australia). Adored uncle of his many nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. Loved brother of Peter (Auckland); and May; Betty; Molly; Mary; & John (all deceased). Uncle and mate of the late Eric. Loved mate and friend to many. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date.
"We'll meet again"
