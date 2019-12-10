Colin ISAACS

ISAACS, Colin John:
Died peacefully in Taupo on Tuesday 3rd December 2019, aged 88 years. At rest at last. Best friend and loving husband of Trish for 63 years. Loving and much loved Dad and father-in-law of Robyn and Rowan, Richard and Janet, Ian and Kaye, John and Kerry. Adored Poppa and Grandpa to Annie; Mike and Kate; Hayley, Kimberley and Sam; Rebecca, Jemma and Mark. Great-Grandad to Lola and Nixon. As per Colin's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Special thanks to Wharerangi Rest Home. Communications to Trish, c/- 94/2 Wharewaka Road, Taupo 3330.
