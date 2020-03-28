INGRAM, Colin Francis:
Passed away peacefully with Kathy at his side at 2.45am on Sunday 22 March 2020 after a brave struggle with illness; aged 74 years. Colin was the beloved husband of Kathy for 48 years, and dearly loved father of Mark and Karl. He was the loved son of the late Bart and the late Anne Ingram, and loved brother of Marie, Hector, Anne, Jeanette, the late Kathleen, the late Joan and the late Gordon and their families. He was a loved son-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle and will be sorely missed. As per Colin's wishes, there will be no funeral but tributes may be made online at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 28, 2020