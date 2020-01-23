CRAIGIE, Colin James:
20.7.1930 - 20.1.2020
Reg No. 336037, K Force, SAS; Mensa No. 0067. Loved husband of Sandra and loving father & father-in-law of Carolyn & Barry, Eainn, Bruce, Malcolm, and Margaret. Loved son of David & Nora (nee Meiklejohn) and brother of Alexander (aka Allan Connolly) & Shirley, Joan & Arthur, Syd, Doug & Thelma (all deceased). Respected brother-in-law of Mary & Ray (dec), Martin (dec) & Margaret. Our thanks to carers Titama and the late Annie, District Nurses, Wellington Free Ambulance, Te Omanga Hospice, especially Keryn, and Radio NZ, especially Kim Hill and Katherine Ryan for being informative and stimulating over the years. A service for Colin will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Monday 27 January 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donation to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to "The Craigie Family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020