COLES, Colin William:
Passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019, at Radius Hampton Court, Taradale, aged 75 years. Dearly loved son of Effie Worsdale (dec). Loved and an inspiration to his twin brother Michael, brother-in-law to Diane. Much loved uncle to Mark, great-uncle to Amelia and Madison Coles. Friend to Melanie Coles and to Doris Witcombe (dec). Our thanks to all the staff at Radius Hampton Court Taradale for their love and care. A private cremation has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on June 29, 2019