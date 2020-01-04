BILLINGS, Colin:
Late of Johnsonville, in his 91st year, peacefully as the new year dawned. Adored husband of the late Peg (nee Henderson), and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Julie (Nelson); Wendy and the late Sooty; and Karen and Mike. Loved grandfather of Shane, Sam, Sarah, Melissa (dec), Laura, Nikki, Michelle and their partners. Special great-grandad to Sophie, Lucy, Carter, Halo and Pixie. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law to Viv and the late Peter, and Gordon and Pauline (Whakatane), and much loved by his nieces and nephews. A great friend to many especially at the Ohariu Valley Golf Club, Wellington Eagles and Ngatiawa Russell Lodge. The family would like to acknowledge the exceptional care for Colin by the medical teams at Johnsonville Medical Centre, Hutt Hospital and Wellington Hospital. A service to remember Colin will be held on Tuesday 7th January at 1.00pm at Lychgate Funeral Home, 7 Johnsonville Road, Johnsonville. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. Messages to the family can be sent at c/o Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Aro Valley, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020