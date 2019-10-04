WILKINSON-EWINGTON,
Codi Jahman:
Much loved son, daddy, great-grandson, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend of many. Taken from us far to early. Our hearts are broken. We will miss you dearly our darling Codz.
Fly high our beautiful soul
E taku piripoho
E maringiringi ana ngã roimata
E heke ana ngã hupe
E hotuhotu ana te manawa
E tangi ana te ngãkau
E taku raukura, haere ki ou tüpuna
Haere ki te Putahitanga a Rehua
Haere, takahia te ara a Tãne ki te huinga o te kahurangi, kia mihia koe e te hunga wheturangi.
Haere, whakaoti atu
Messages to Codi's family may be posted C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842 or may be left at the service. A service will be held for Codi, at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Saturday 5 October at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 4, 2019