HURST, Clyne Russell:
On 12th August 2019 at Te Hopai Home & Hospital, Newtown. Dearly loved husband of Carol, much loved dad and father-in-law of Moira & Donald, Raewyn & Rob, David & Nyree, and beloved Poppa to his 8 grandchildren. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Te Hopai for their care of Russell. A private service has been held. Messages for the Hurst Family can be sent C/- 306 Willis St, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 24, 2019