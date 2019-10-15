WESTBURY, Clive Malcolm:
On October 13, 2019, peacefully at Summerset Rest Home, Upper Hutt; aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Betty for 62 years. Loved father of David, John and Marion and Grandfather of Rowan, Aaron, Hayden; Antony, Adam and Kayla-Leigh. Great-Grandfather of Isaiah, Hazel-Rose, Annemieke and Cohen. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Parkinson's NZ at www.parkinsons.org.nz. Special thanks to Summerset for their exceptional care of Clive. A service for Clive will be held in St Margaret's Church, Dunns Street, Silverstream, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Westbury family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 15, 2019