LENNARD, Clive:
On December 21, 2019, unexpectedly at his home; aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Colleen. Loved father of Andrew, Christine, Gregory, and step-father of Sean and Leonie. Proud Grandad of Kate, James, Olivia, Kelley, Terri, Donna, Stephanie, Samantha, Mitchell and Kotuku, and Great-Grandad of his 5 great-grandchildren. A much loved brother and Uncle. Sadly missed by all his extended family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wellington Free Ambulance on https://www.wfa.org.nz/donate/ or left at the Service. A celebration of Clive's life will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 24, 2019