COATE,
Clifford Francis (Cliff):
Reg. No. 709390 RNZA. Passed away suddenly on March 20, 2020, aged 86 years. Cherished and adored husband of Pam. Devoted and loving father and father-in-law of Jeff & Shiralee, Brett & Kim and Stephanie. Beloved and caring poppa of Alamein, Kelly-Anne, Joshua, Jessica, Tannith and all his great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson.
You will never be forgotten.
R.I.P.
GO ORIES!
Messages to 'the Coate family' may be left in Cliff's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. As per Cliff's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2020