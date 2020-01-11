Clifford BAKER

Death Notice

BAKER,
Clifford William (Cliff):
Of Paraparaumu Beach. Peacefully at Eldon Lodge on Thursday 9 January 2020, after a long illness. Aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Biba. Loved father and father-in-law of Lisa Marie & Antonio, and Cassandra Jeanne & Nicholas. Adored Grandpa of Giuliana and Ilaria. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Thanks to the Eldon Lodge team for their love and care of Cliff. A service to celebrate Cliff's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 15 January 2020, at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 11, 2020
