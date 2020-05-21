JONES, Cliff John:
At home on 19th May 2020, aged 71, after a long battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Sharen (deceased). Loving father and father-in-law of Nathan, Emma & Steve Foreman, and Georgina & Chris Bucknor. Loved grandfather of Bailey James, Charlotte Peta, Zoey Pippa, Bella Rose and Tora Lee. Best mate of Zac the dog. A private service for Cliff will be held at The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Monday 25th May at 1.30pm. Those wishing to attend are asked to contact Chris on 0277226762 as numbers are restricted. Messages to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on May 21, 2020