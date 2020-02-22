HEYDER, Clarice Pamela:
On 20 February 2020; aged 97 years, peacefully at Hutt Hospital. Much loved wife of the late Max Heyder, loved Mum and mother-in-law of Ian & Teresa, Ross & Sue (dec) and Sharon & Garrett. Treasured Nana to her grandchildren& great-grandchildren. Many thanks to her friends and staff at Aroha for their care and attention over the years. A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at Aroha Care Centre Chapel, 6 Cooper Street, Taita on Tuesday 25 February at 2.00pm, to be followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Heyder family" C/- PO. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2020