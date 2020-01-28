Clarice BURTON

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Iona Centre
Ebdentown Street
Upper Hutt
Death Notice

BURTON, Clarice
(nee Chamberlain):
On January 26, 2020 peacefully at Summerset Rest Home, Upper Hutt; aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric and sister of Beryl (UK). Much loved Aunt of Joanne and Sandy & Nick and Great-Aunt of Kristina and Erin.
A friend to many, sadly missed.
Special thanks to the staff at Summerset for their care of Clarice. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA may be made online at www.spca.nz/donate. A service will be held in the Iona Centre, Ebdentown Street, Upper Hutt on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10.30am followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Burton family", C/- PO Box 30127, Lower Hutt 5040.

Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 28, 2020
