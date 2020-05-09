TONKS, Clare Annette:
10.3.1967 - 6.5.2020
Passed away suddenly in Carterton. Beloved daughter of John (Deceased) and Barbara. Very much loved and beautiful sister and sister-in-law of Maree and Craig, and Graeme and Carla. She loved her cat Niki. A very special and much loved niece and cousin, and amazing friend to many. Respected colleague of her Wellington Electricity work family.
"We will all miss her"
A Private family service in line with Covid-19 restrictions will be held on Monday 11th May, at 2.00pm. This will be livestreamed, a request to view can be made from Clare's tributes page. Memorial service to be advised in near future. Messages to the Tonks family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 9, 2020