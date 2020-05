TONKS, Clare Annette:10.3.1967 - 6.5.2020Passed away suddenly in Carterton. Beloved daughter of John (Deceased) and Barbara. Very much loved and beautiful sister and sister-in-law of Maree and Craig, and Graeme and Carla. She loved her cat Niki. A very special and much loved niece and cousin, and amazing friend to many. Respected colleague of her Wellington Electricity work family."We will all miss her"A Private family service in line with Covid-19 restrictions will be held on Monday 11th May, at 2.00pm. This will be livestreamed, a request to view can be made from Clare's tributes page. Memorial service to be advised in near future. Messages to the Tonks family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz