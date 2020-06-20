THOMSON, Clare Kathleen
(Clair) (née Bell):
1936 - 2020
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 18 June 2020, aged 84. Beloved wife of the late Ron. Dearly loved mother of Peter & Anita, Mary & Steve & the late Colin, Tony & Shona, Joe & Sara, Daniel & Cindy, Patrick & Paula, Andrew & Gilles, Jane & Ben, and Steve and Jodie. Forever cherished Nana to her 24 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. The family appreciated all the care and kindness shown to mum by the staff at Sevenoaks. A celebration of Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady of Kãpiti Church, Presentation Way (off Milne Drive), Paraparaumu, on Monday 22nd June 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter burial at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Road, Paraparaumu.
Mum will be dearly missed by her family as she slides into heaven to reunite with Ron.
Published in Dominion Post on June 20, 2020