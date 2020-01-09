McMANUS, Clare:

Passed away peacefully in the presence of family at Charles Fleming Retirement Village on Tuesday 7 January 2020. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Kevin. Loved mother of Bernard & partner Sue. Loved Grandma of Lauren & partner Mark, and Alex, and great-grandma to Mika. Friend of Jane and Rowan. Loved sister to the late Frances, Adeline and Desmond, and sister-in-law to Terence, Michael, Aidan, Jimmy, and Mary (all deceased) & Andrew, and Paddy & Jeanne. Loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews in Ireland, England, Scotland and NZ. A Requiem Mass for Clare will be celebrated at Our Lady of Kapiti Parish Hall, 3 Presentation Way, Paraparaumu (off Milne Drive), on Friday 17 January 2020, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance may be sent to PO Box 601, Newtown, Wellington 6140, or internet banked to Account number: 03-0502-0170069-04. Messages for "The McManus Family" may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. Thanks to the team at Charles Fleming Rest Home for their wonderful care of Clare over the last 5 years.

