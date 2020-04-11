KENNELLY, Clare Dorothy:
On 3rd April 2020 Clare died peacefully at Wellington Hospital. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved mother of Kathleen, John, Jane and Michael (deceased). Cherished grandmother of Stephen, Kosta, John, Patrick, James, Rory and Lauren, and much loved Nanna of all her great-grandchildren. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Wellington Hospital for their wonderful care. Messages can be sent c/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 11, 2020