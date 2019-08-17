Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lychgate Funeral Home cnr Willis & Aro Sts Wellington , Wellington 043850745 Death Notice



Born 30 May 1939, died 15 August 2019, aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Derek. Adored mother of Sarah and Jan, Jonathan and Raewyn, Diana and James, and Adam and Julie. Loved and loving grandmother of Joshua, James, Theo, Iris, Bruno, Xander, Maude, Lexie, Eddy and Cameron. Much loved Dear Sister of Kit, Jackie and Lissie. Loved sister-in-law of Lee and Phil and the late Gaye, Graeme, Lester and Marie, and a dear friend of Anne Taylor. Beloved daughter of Vivienne and Penrose and loved stepdaughter of Ralph. Huge and heartfelt thanks to the outstanding staff of Cashmere Home for their kind and loving care of Clare for the past three years. Very special thanks and love to 'the top table' - Lilian, Ron and the late Ola for their wonderful friendship and support of Clare and her family. A celebration of Clare's life will be held at the Khandallah Presbyterian Church, on Wednesday 21 August at 11.00am. All messages to the Castle Family, c/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.

