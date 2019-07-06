WINDER, Claire Pauline:
28.11.1930 - 02.07.2019
Passed away peacefully, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Reg. Dearest mother and mother-in-law of Lynnette and Rob, Dean and Angela. Treasured sister of Lloyd and his wife Nikki. Cherished grandmother of Monica, Kyle, Hugh, Raoul and his wife Jill. Special great-grandmother of Robbie. Loving friend of Joseph and Aylana. Dear aunty of Jan, Peter and Paul. Claire will be greatly missed by her extended family, friends and carers. Messages and tributes to 'the Winder family' may be placed in Claire's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A funeral service for Claire will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr of Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Thursday 11th July 2019, at 11.00am. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from July 6 to July 8, 2019