Claire WELCH

Guest Book
  • "Fly high Claire,til we meet again xxxx Lesley"
  • "Dear Stan and family. We are very sorry to hear that Claire..."
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

WELCH, Claire Patricia
(formerly Ockey):
Slipped away peacefully at Kena Kena Rest Home on Wednesday, 19 August 2020, in her 90th year. Much loved wife of Stan, and loving Mum to Peter & Paula, and Karen & Russell, also Carol & Peter, Ngaio & Richard, Patricia & the late Peter, and Ian & Jim. Loved by her 9 granddaughters, and 9 great-grandchildren. Thanks to the staff at Kena Kena for their outstanding care of Claire and her family. A service to celebrate Claire's life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 26 August 2020 at 1.00pm. Claire's service may be viewed via live-stream. Contact the Funeral Home for details.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.