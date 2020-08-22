WELCH, Claire Patricia
(formerly Ockey):
Slipped away peacefully at Kena Kena Rest Home on Wednesday, 19 August 2020, in her 90th year. Much loved wife of Stan, and loving Mum to Peter & Paula, and Karen & Russell, also Carol & Peter, Ngaio & Richard, Patricia & the late Peter, and Ian & Jim. Loved by her 9 granddaughters, and 9 great-grandchildren. Thanks to the staff at Kena Kena for their outstanding care of Claire and her family. A service to celebrate Claire's life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 26 August 2020 at 1.00pm. Claire's service may be viewed via live-stream. Contact the Funeral Home for details.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020