Claire SELLENS

Service Information
Gee and Hickton - Porirua
6 Norrie Street, North City
Porirua, Wellington
042375332
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Mana Cruising Club
5 Pascoe Avenue
Mana
View Map
Death Notice

SELLENS, Claire Frances:
With great sadness, Deborah, Suzanne and Helen advise of the passing of their beloved mum Claire on 3 December 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clive. Loved mother-in-law of Warren, Raoul and Chris. Adored Grandma of Nicholas, Joshua, Rebecca, Emma, Katie, Benjamin, Daniel and Sarah. Great-Grandma to 6 and a half grandchildren. The girls wish to thank the team at Matai Wing Seven Oaks, Kapiti for their wonderful care and devotion to mum on her last journey. In lieu of flowers donations for Wellington Free Ambulance is appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages for the family please send c/o PO Box 50514 Porirua. A service to celebrate Claire's life will be held at the Mana Cruising Club, 5 Pascoe Avenue, Mana on Tuesday 8 December at 11.00am.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020
