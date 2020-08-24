SCHWABE,
Clace Macmillan:
Clace passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 20 August 2020, in her eightieth year. Loved wife of John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Nicki and Chris, Stephanie and Mike, and Rowena and Tom. Cherished grandma to Kiera and Rowan. A private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John at www.stjohn.org.nz would be appreciated. The family would be grateful to those wishing to remember Clace with a memory, tribute, or story, to please visit clace.forevermissed.com. Written messages may be sent to PO Box 184, Otaki 5542.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 24 to Aug. 29, 2020