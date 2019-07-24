McKENZIE,
Cicely Alice Bertram:
1 March 1929 - 22 July 2019
Loving and beloved wife of the late Edward (Ted), sister of Margot & Wallace, and Peter & the late Iris. Remembered with love by her nieces and nephews, Vivien, Stephen, Genevieve, Fiona, Wanda, Elizabeth, Chris, Hilary and their families. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Te Hopai Resthome & Hospital for their wonderful care over the last five months. A celebration of Cicely's life will be held at St Hilda's Church, 35 Cruickshank Road, Upper Hutt, on Friday 26 July 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from July 24 to July 25, 2019