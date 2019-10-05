WILLIAMS,
Christopher Alan:
Peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home on 3 October 2019. Much loved husband of Karen and father of Bryanna and Liam. One of life's genuinely lovely guys; A loss from earth but a gain in heaven. He will be missed by all of his extended family in NZ, Australia and England. The family wish to acknowledge and thank the staff of Bupa Ferguson Rest Home; your care has been much appreciated by his family and contributed to his comfort in the last days. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Life Flight Trust (PO Box 14448, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241) or Riding for the Disabled (PO Box 48129, Silverstream 5142) would be appreciated. A service to celebrate his life will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 10 October at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2019