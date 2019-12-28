WALL, Christopher Edward:
Suddenly, aged 61 years. Loved brother of Michelle (Shelley), uncle to Monique and Renee and great-uncle to Aurora. Chris was devoted to his work in television for over 40 years.
He will be forever in
our hearts.
Messages to the 'Wall Family' may be left in Chris's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Chris will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt on Tuesday, 31 December, at 11.30am, thereafter interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 28, 2019