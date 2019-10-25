Christopher WALL

Death Notice

WALL, Christopher James
(Chris): JP
Of Kairanga Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday 23 October 2019. Dearly loved husband of Suzanne (Sue). Much loved Dad of Nicola, Joanne, Andrew and Jo. Cherished son of Tony (deceased) and Sheila Wall. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Anthony and Patricia, Susan and Gary, Cecelia and Noel, Jacqueline and John, Margaret and Erwin, and their families.
"You will always be in
our hearts".
Donations to the Cancer Society, PO Box 5170, Palmerston North, would be welcomed or may be left in Chapel foyer. A celebration of Chris's life will be held on Wednesday 30 October 2019, at 1.30pm, at Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North. Followed by private cremation. Messages to the Wall family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 25, 2019
