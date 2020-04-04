RENWICK,
Christopher Bruce:
1.9.1960 - 20.3.2020
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home in Wellington. Much loved son of Rosemary Renwick, and the late Bruce Renwick, brother of Jane, Caroline, Stephen, Kate, Nicholas and their partners Stuart, Nic, Heather and Leighton. Proud uncle of his nine nieces and nephews. Chris will be missed by all the family. He was a vibrant member of the Wellington community and good friend of many. Thanks to all who have enriched his life and supported him especially in recent times. Due to current circumstances a private cremation has been held. A public celebration of Chris' life will be held at a later date. All messages to the "Renwick family", C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2020