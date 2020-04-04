Christopher RENWICK (1960 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher RENWICK.
Service Information
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
043850745
Death Notice

RENWICK,
Christopher Bruce:
1.9.1960 - 20.3.2020
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home in Wellington. Much loved son of Rosemary Renwick, and the late Bruce Renwick, brother of Jane, Caroline, Stephen, Kate, Nicholas and their partners Stuart, Nic, Heather and Leighton. Proud uncle of his nine nieces and nephews. Chris will be missed by all the family. He was a vibrant member of the Wellington community and good friend of many. Thanks to all who have enriched his life and supported him especially in recent times. Due to current circumstances a private cremation has been held. A public celebration of Chris' life will be held at a later date. All messages to the "Renwick family", C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals

FDANZ (04) 3850745

www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.