PALAMIDAS,
Christopher (Bebi):
Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, aged 80 years, on 2 September 2019. Devoted and deeply loved husband of 56 years of Cathy, beloved father of Antonio and Dimi, father-in-law of Emma and Kathrine, and wonderful Papou of Kristos, Jacob and Straten. Beloved brother and best friend of Costello and Anthoula (deceased), brother-in-law of Nadia and Papy (New York). Beloved uncle of Aliki and John, Christine and Nick (New York), Daphne and Malcolm, Amalia and Jan, Nadia and Uwe (Berlin). Beloved great-uncle of Constantinos, Justin, James, Alexander, Sienna, Thomas, Jenny, Elena and Iris. Messages to the Palamidas family may be left in Bebi's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greek Orthodox Church or Mary Potter Hospice can be left at the service. Bebi's funeral service will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 'O Evangelismos tis Theotokou' (Annunciation of the Birth giver God), 3 Hania Street, Mt Victoria, on Thursday,
5 September 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 4, 2019