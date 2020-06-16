NELSON,
Christopher John (John):
Passed away peacefully in Waikato on 13th June 2020, aged 77 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Libby. Loved father and father-in-law of Tim and Ruth; Rebecca and Simon. Treasured Poppa of Gus, Lizzie and Annabelle. A service for John will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo, on June 24th 2020, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, PO Box 1655, Taupo 3551, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on June 16, 2020