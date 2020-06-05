LOUIS, Christopher:
27.3.1932 - 1.6.2020
Passed away peacefully at Malvina Major Retirement Village, aged 88. Beloved father of Nicole Louis and Danielle Louis Brett. Fondly remembered Papou of Madison, Sam, Jordan and Thomas. Much loved uncle and great-uncle of his many nieces and nephews. To celebrate Christopher's life, a funeral service will be held in The Greek Orthodox Church, 3 Hania Street, on Tuesday, 9 June, at 11.00am.
"Now cracks a noble heart,
Good night sweet prince,
And flights of Angels
Sing thee to thy rest"
Published in Dominion Post on June 5, 2020