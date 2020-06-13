JASINSKI, Christopher John
Born Lublin, Poland, 22nd April 1932. Passed away at home 6th June 2020, after a short illness, aged 88 years. A member of the Pahiatua Polish Children. Father of Angela and Garth Mickell, Philip and Christine (Canada). Grandfather of William, Cameron and Callum. Messages to the Jasinski family may be left in Christopher's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown 6242. At Christopher's request a private interment was held this week.
Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2020