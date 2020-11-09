Christopher HAYES (1952 - 2020)
Service Information
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Harvey's Chapel
284 Oxford Street,
Levin
Death Notice

HAYES,
Christopher Thomas:
05.03.1952 - 06.11.2020
Precious and loved partner of Emma; beloved dad to Amme, Eve and Tamati. Loved father-in-law to Rob and Sharnika. The most awesomest Papa to his 7 moko's Teija, Jhardia, Lanaijha, Liam, Hozea, Evander and Hawaiki.
Taken too soon from our arms to the homeland. Forever in our hearts you remain.
A service for Christopher will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Tuesday 10th November 2020, at 11.00am. Children of Chris and Emma have requested intimate gathering of family only at the homestead prior to dad's service.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2020
