HAYES,
Christopher Thomas:
05.03.1952 - 06.11.2020
Precious and loved partner of Emma; beloved dad to Amme, Eve and Tamati. Loved father-in-law to Rob and Sharnika. The most awesomest Papa to his 7 moko's Teija, Jhardia, Lanaijha, Liam, Hozea, Evander and Hawaiki.
Taken too soon from our arms to the homeland. Forever in our hearts you remain.
A service for Christopher will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin, on Tuesday 10th November 2020, at 11.00am. Children of Chris and Emma have requested intimate gathering of family only at the homestead prior to dad's service.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2020